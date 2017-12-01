Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Dec 01 2017
By
AFP

Rap mogul Russell Simmons steps down after sex accusations

By
AFP

Friday Dec 01, 2017

US entrepreneur and producer Russell Simmons poses upon his arrival for the 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, US, February 26, 2017. AFP/Tibrina Hobson/Files
 

NEW YORK: Russell Simmons — who helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream with Def Jam Recordings — said Thursday he was quitting his business empire after fresh allegations of sexual abuse.

The 60-year-old — who unlike many in the rap world had until recently an uncontroversial public image — disputed the latest claim against him but said he viewed the mounting public spotlight on sexual misconduct to be "a time of great transition".

"The voices of the voiceless, those who have been hurt or shamed, deserve and need to be heard," Simmons said in a statement.

"As the corridors of power inevitably make way for a new generation, I don't want to be a distraction so I am removing myself from the businesses that I founded," he said.

The announcement came after Rachel Getting Married screenwriter Jenny Lumet said that Simmons assaulted her in 1991 when she was 24 and he was a decade older.

Writing in The Hollywood Reporter, Lumet said Simmons forced her into his New York apartment, with his driver refusing her pleas to be taken to her own home, and had sex with her even though she said no.

In his statement, Simmons said he remembered the evening differently but acknowledged that "her feelings of fear and intimidation are real".

"While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely and humbly apologize," he said.

Simmons earlier denied accusations by model Keri Claussen Khalighi that he assaulted her in 1991 when she was 17.

Simmons and fellow producer Rick Rubin founded Def Jam in the mid-1980s as hip-hop became a growing force, signing acts such as the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, and later, Public Enemy, who brought rap to a wide US audience for the first time.

Simmons also promoted Run-D.M.C., the trailblazing rap trio that included his brother Joseph.

While stepping back from music production, Simmons has remained active in entertainment promotion with his Rush Communications firm.

He also runs a fashion brand and a company of yoga apparel and studios.

A yoga enthusiast himself, Simmons said that a "new and diverse generation" of executives would take over his companies and that he would turn a yoga studio into a "not-for-profit center of learning and healing".

He has also been active in charities, notably supporting animal rights and advocating veganism.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment:

Netflix renews ´Stranger Things´ for third season

Netflix renews ´Stranger Things´ for third season

 Updated an hour ago
Salman Ahmad reminisces about memories with Junaid Jamshed, Vital Signs

Salman Ahmad reminisces about memories with Junaid Jamshed, Vital Signs

 Updated 12 hours ago
This soul-stirring rendition of PTV's iconic Durood Shareef will leave you mesmerised

This soul-stirring rendition of PTV's iconic Durood Shareef will leave you mesmerised

 Updated 17 hours ago
The long winter: 'Game of Thrones' fans in four-day viewing marathon

The long winter: 'Game of Thrones' fans in four-day viewing marathon

 Updated 21 hours ago
Obama brags about his Asian cooking skills

Obama brags about his Asian cooking skills

 Updated 21 hours ago
Disney makes history as 'Thor' pushes takings to $5 billion

Disney makes history as 'Thor' pushes takings to $5 billion

 Updated yesterday
Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' climbs to top of US bestsellers

Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' climbs to top of US bestsellers

 Updated yesterday
Matt Lauer apologizes after 'Today' firing as more women come forward

Matt Lauer apologizes after 'Today' firing as more women come forward

 Updated yesterday
Don't know about others but Sanjay Bhansali has definitely offended me: Salman

Don't know about others but Sanjay Bhansali has definitely offended me: Salman

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM