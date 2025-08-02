Michelle Obama reveals favourite Bravo shows

Michelle Obama is admitting to her Bravo TV obsession.

The former first lady confessed her love for Bravo shows in the Wednesday episode of the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson podcast, where Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers made a guest appearance.

The conversation shifted to Bravo TV as Michelle joked about “educating” her husband, Barack, and brother Craig on pop culture.

"The truth is that they razz me about my love of reality TV and the Real Housewives. I watch it all — all of it," she said, also noting her current interest in Next Gen NYC, which follows Bravo stars' children and newcomers.

"I watched the first two episodes, and I’m just like, ‘Oh, they’re starting the babies off early,' " she said, referring to Next Gen NYC, which features the children of Bravo stars, as well as a group of newcomers.

Rogers responded that "They’re really like the princes and princesses of Bravo, now seeing if they’re worth their salt when the camera’s fixed on them," to which Michelle said, "Right."

Michelle called the show “juice” and “tea,” agreeing with guest hosts Yang and Rogers that it’s “tricky to watch” but undeniably entertaining.

She also likened Bravo’s sociological drama to sports talk shows, saying, “It’s fascinating how people work together for seasons and still have the same fights.”

Amused by the cycle of Bravo conflicts, Michelle quipped, “Why do you keep going to dinner together? It never ends well. And don’t ever vacation with her again!”