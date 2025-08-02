Jenna Ortega talks about public persona being ‘a struggle'

Jenna Ortega hates ‘assumptions' about herself

Jenna Ortega just opened up about feeling “misunderstood.”

The Wednesday star talked about how people make multiple “assumptions” about her because she’s an actress who remains under the spotlight.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside Wednesday director Tim Burton, Jenna explained why she believes her public persona is inaccurate.

"I think that's part of my struggle with that side of this job, because you feel incredibly misunderstood,” she replied.

"It's almost to a point where it feels like your name doesn't belong to you," the 22-year-old continued, adding, "I almost don't even resonate with it anymore. I hate assumptions, and a big part of this job is that people are going to make assumptions about you."

Jenna then opened up about how she often observes that fans assume she is like her popular Netflix character, Wednesday Addams.

"Yes, I have qualities similar to Wednesday, but I'm not...," she said as Tim joined and mentioned how he missed the mystery that surrounded Hollywood stars in the past.

"You know what I miss? I miss the days of mystery," he stated, "I miss when you didn't know how much a movie cost and when you didn't know everything about actors."

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director added, "So when people have a misunderstanding, it's like, why is it their business?"

This comes as season two for Wednesday, which would be released in two parts, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 6, 2025.