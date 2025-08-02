Kim Cattrall breaks silence as ‘Sex and the City' reboot closes

Kim Cattrall posts for first time since ‘And Just Like That’ finale news

Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall has seemingly spoken up about the closing of the franchise's reboot show And Just Like That.

Cattrall, who famously portrayed the unapologetically bold Samantha Jones, had opted out of joining the reboot full-time following long-standing tensions with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Their disagreement reportedly stemmed from personal and professional rifts, including Cattrall's feeling that Parker wasn’t supportive during personal hardships and her disinterest in reprising Samantha without a compelling script.

Following showrunner Michael Patrick King's announcement, Cattrall posted a snap of clear waters with a gorgeous sunset and captioned it, “It’s the end of a very long week,” with a lipstick stain and a heart emoji.

The closure of the reboot marks the end of Sex and the City after 27 years.

While Cattrall made a brief cameo at the end of Season 2, she maintained that her journey with Samantha had ended on her terms.

“I created a fantastic character that I loved,” she told The Times, “and if I’m remembered only for that, then that’s really OK.”

The spinoff’s showrunner, however, insists that the show wasn’t canceled but will conclude with a two-part finale later this month.