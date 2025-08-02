Rihanna ‘confident' to return back to touring amid pregnancy

Rihanna set to return to touring amid third pregnancy

Rihanna is reportedly “confident” to start touring again!

This comes after the 37-year-old Grammy Award winning singer cancelled a string of concerts in London which were scheduled to take place in the summer of 2025.

She was rumoured to be planning a six-concert residency in London for July 2025 to mark her return to music, however it was then revealed that Rihanna had cancelled the gigs in a secret meeting, before their public confirmation.

Now, the Umbrella hitmaker, who is preparing to welcome her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, has now rescheduled her tour plans.

A source told The Sun, “Rihanna and her team are now confident they can make it work for next year.”

They continued, “The dates will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of [her last album] Anti, and fans can expect to hear her new music too.”

“Rihanna might be pregnant with her third baby but she is the ultimate working mum and has the support of her partner ASAP Rocky,” the insider further mentioned.

This also comes after the Diamonds singer confirmed officially that her ninth album was on its way in a candid chat with Harper’s Bazaar.

She got her fanbase talking after revealing how she “cracked the code” for her new music on her “next body of work” and that it “feels right.”

“This time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to matter. I have to show them it was worth the wait,” Rihanna told the outlet in February.