 
Geo News

Marilyn Manson mourns death of 'beloved friend' Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne breathed his last on July 22 at the age of 76

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 02, 2025

Marilyn Manson pays homage to Ozzy Osbourne after his death
Marilyn Manson pays homage to Ozzy Osbourne after his death

Marilyn Manson is mourning the sudden death of his "beloved friend" Ozzy Osbourne!

Taking to his Instagram Stories on July 31, the 56-year-old musician paid a sweet tribute to Ozzy following the Black Sabbath frontman's death.

"Today we laid to rest a beloved friend," Marilyn began the post. "I am eternally grateful that you let me into your life Ozzy."

Marilyn Manson mourns death of beloved friend Ozzy Osbourne

"Your inspiration and love will always be with me," he added. "Thank you Sharon and family for a reverent beautiful ceremony. Your legacy lives on."

Recently, The Daily Mail reported that Marilyn was among the artists who attended Ozzy's funeral at his mansion in Buckinghamshire.

For those unversed, the Paranoid artist breathed his last on July 22, 2025. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the Ozzy family said in a statement to People magazine at that time.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the statement concluded. 

Rihanna ‘confident' to return back to touring amid pregnancy
Rihanna ‘confident' to return back to touring amid pregnancy
American Eagle breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney jeans ad backlash
American Eagle breaks silence on Sydney Sweeney jeans ad backlash
Joe Manganiello opens up about his life since pet adoption
Joe Manganiello opens up about his life since pet adoption
Justin Bieber's latest album 'scaring' his loved ones?
Justin Bieber's latest album 'scaring' his loved ones?
Cynthia Nixon responds as 'And Just Like That' nears its end
Cynthia Nixon responds as 'And Just Like That' nears its end
Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he turned down 'Sinners' role offer
Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he turned down 'Sinners' role offer
Stevie Nicks halts tour after painful injury
Stevie Nicks halts tour after painful injury
Madonna honors late Barbie superfans with special rerelease
Madonna honors late Barbie superfans with special rerelease