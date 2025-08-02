Marilyn Manson mourns death of 'beloved friend' Ozzy Osbourne

Marilyn Manson pays homage to Ozzy Osbourne after his death

Marilyn Manson is mourning the sudden death of his "beloved friend" Ozzy Osbourne!

Taking to his Instagram Stories on July 31, the 56-year-old musician paid a sweet tribute to Ozzy following the Black Sabbath frontman's death.

"Today we laid to rest a beloved friend," Marilyn began the post. "I am eternally grateful that you let me into your life Ozzy."

"Your inspiration and love will always be with me," he added. "Thank you Sharon and family for a reverent beautiful ceremony. Your legacy lives on."

Recently, The Daily Mail reported that Marilyn was among the artists who attended Ozzy's funeral at his mansion in Buckinghamshire.

For those unversed, the Paranoid artist breathed his last on July 22, 2025. He was 76.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the Ozzy family said in a statement to People magazine at that time.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the statement concluded.