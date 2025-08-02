Justin Bieber's latest album 'scaring' his loved ones?

Justin Bieber album 'Swag' called a bit 'alarming'

Justin Bieber recently surprised fans with a major comeback album, Swag after four years.

Now, insiders have told RadarOnline that this album is said to be Justin’s “most personal album yet.”

The album, which came after months of cryptic posts and rumours around Justin’s well-being, includes talks around fame, mental health and love.

The source said, “Justin's been on a downward slope lately. He keeps saying he feels lost and like no one really gets him.”

Swag has reportedly sparked concern among his inner circle, with sources stating, “The album feels like it was made in the chaos – it's emotional, but also a bit alarming, and its content is actually still scaring his inner circle and loved ones.”

They went on to add, “People close to Justin are genuinely worried. He's got a support system, but he's been pulling away and acting erratically. The music seems like his way of coping, though some fear it's also a red flag.”

As the album concludes with the track, Forgiveness, where Justin Bieber turns the spotlight to gospel legend Marvin Winans, the insider noted, “It's a quiet conclusion that addresses Justin's long-held Christian faith, but much like the album as a whole.”

Adding, “it leaves more questions than it answers about his life and mental state.”