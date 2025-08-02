Liam Neeson recalls first encounter with 'gorgeous' Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson opens up about first encounter with girlfriend Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson has opened up about his first meeting with his new girlfriend, Pamela Anderson.

During an appearance at a SiriusXM Town Hall event in NYC on Wednesday, the 73-year-old star said that he was enamored by Pamela when he met the "gorgeous" actress.

“Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking: ‘Wow, she is gorgeous’ but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her,” said the Taken actor, as per Daily Mail.

“I don’t want to blow her head up, but it was like I just felt an ease with her, you know, and we discovered a silliness with each other, which was terrific, you know?” added Liam.

On the other hand, Pamela revealed that she was "nervous" when she met the Absolution star.

“[I was] nervous to meet [Liam], of course and you’re always nervous the first day on the set…” she shared.

“I brought sourdough bread to Liam and cookies and muffins and it kept me busy. Kept me outta trouble… It’s a very special [muffin] recipe. It’s very good for you. Let’s just say that,” added the 58-year-old actress.

Recently, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Liam and Pamela are dating.

“They are both shy and have tried to stay private but the spark between them is obvious," the source said.

For those unversed, Liam and Pamela are currently promoting their new film, The Naked Gun. The film was released in theaters on August 1.