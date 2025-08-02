Joe Manganiello opens up about his life since pet adoption

Joe Manganiello gushes about his rescue pup

Joe Manganiello is urging his fans to consider pet adoption.

The actor, who hosts the upcoming CTS TV special on August 8, recently opened up about his life since adopting his own pup Bubbles six years ago.

"Pet adoption is one of the best things I've ever done in my life," Manganiello told People Magazine.

"We're pretty much inseparable," the Deal or No Deal Island host added of his tight bond with the 12-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix.

Bubbles has accompanied the actor to sets, premieres, and the actor's favourite Parisian restaurant in Paris, where she's treated like royalty.

Manganiello first met Bubbles at a California rescue, where she was “peeing blood and shivering in pain.”

The Nonnas star says he felt like it was the universe telling him, "This is your dog," and agreed to adopt the pet, his first, and nurse her back to health.

“She’s not just a pet — she’s like my child, my little animal familiar,” he shared.