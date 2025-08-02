Jessica Simpson breaks silence on 'unexpected' split from Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has finally broken her silence on her split from her estranged husband, Eric Johnson.

In a new interview with Parade published on Friday, the 45-year-old singer revealed that she and Eric both made "mistakes" before their unexpected separation.

“I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail,” said Jessica.

“And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I’m going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes," the I Wanna Love You Forever told the outlet.

Jessica, who is all set to make her return to music after a 15-year hiatus, teased several details about her ongoing divorce.

Sharing the backstory behind her album Nashville Canyon Pt. 2, the fashion designer revealed that her time in the recording studio helped her heal from heartbreak.

“When I was in Nashville and recording, I was going through a really hard time, an unexpected change of life. I don’t think I’ve ever been so confused. But I didn’t let the confusion, the heartbreak, the negativity of that hold me back,” said Jessica.

The Take My Breath Way hitmaker shared that she worked hard “to get to a place where I can have grace and compassion for the situation — for the sake of my kids — and be strong for myself, for my kids, for my family, even for Eric. I am a leader. I’m a mom.”

“It is so important to bright-side the sh– out of things. I’m a very optimistic person, and I know everything happens for a reason, and I know the truth sets you free,” added Jessica.

For those unversed, Jessica parted ways with Eric in January after 10 years of marriage.

The exes share three children - daughters Maxwell, 13, and Birdie, 6, and son Ace, 12.