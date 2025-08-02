Dolly Parton mourns loss of close pal Jeannie Seely

Dolly Parton reacts to Jeannie Seely's death

Dolly Parton paid tribute to close friend Jeannie Seely after her death.

Seely, the country music icon, passed away at the age of 85 on August 1, 2025.

Following the death news of the Don’t Touch Me hitmaker, Parton took to Instagram Stories and penned an emotional note.

She wrote, “I have known Jeannie Seely since we were early on in Nashville. She was one of my dearest friends.”

“I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor,” Parton added.

Dolly Parton concluded by writing, “We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed.”

Jeannie Seely reportedly passed away due to complications from an intestinal infection.

The statement from her representative read, “She'd undergone multiple back surgeries this spring for vertebrae repairs as well as two emergency abdominal surgeries.”

The songstress was famously known for her 1996 track Don’t Touch Me. Moreover, other famous tracks included 1967's A Wanderin' Man and the 1968 song I'll Love You More (Than You'll Need).