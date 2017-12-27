Prince Harry’s rapid fire round confuses former US president Obama

Photo: Reuters

Recently betrothed Prince Harry held a rapid fire question session with the former US president Barack Obama and baffled him with an array of questions in an interview for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The prince asked the former president plenty of questions ranging from work to his personal choices.

When asked whether Obama likes Buckingham Palace or White House, he responded in favour of the latter saying that the former’s lawn will be difficult to mow.

The prince asked the former president’s preference for a good burger or a lottery ticket, to which Obama replied that he would rather have a good burger.

When asked if it was Kim or Khloe, Barack Obama preferred to defer on that one, although, on the question about Aretha Franklin or Tina Turner, he said he liked Turner better.

On the question about briefs or boxers, the former US president backtracked openly, saying he doesn’t ‘answer those questions’.

“Lebron James or Michael Jordan?” For Obama, it was Jordan plain simple although he added that he loves Lebron too.