Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
AFP

Oscar-winner Haggis accused of abusing four women

By
AFP

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis has been now accused of sexual abuse by four women. Photo: AFP/file
 

NEW YORK: Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis is now accused of sexual abuse by four women, according to an amended civil suit filed on Friday in New York.

Haggis, who wrote and produced "Crash," and penned the screenplay for "Million Dollar Baby," is also known for his high-profile split almost a decade ago from the Church of Scientology.

The allegations against him are the latest in a torrent of accusations made against powerful men that began with the fall of film mogul Harvey Weinstein in October, over numerous accusations including rape.

Three women alleging to be victims of Haggis´s abuse are referred to in the lawsuit amended Friday and initially filed on December 15 at a New York court by a film publicist, Haleigh Breest.

She accused Haggis of abusing and raping her in January 2013 when she was 26.

On the same day Haggis, 64, filed his own action against Breest, denying the accusation and accusing her of seeking "to extract many millions of dollars" from him.

Breest´s lawsuit says that since she filed her claim "three other women have accused Paul Haggis of rape and sexual abuse."

Those three are identified only as Jane Doe one, two and three.

The first woman, a publicist who worked with Haggis on a television program, alleged that in 1996 he forcefully kissed her before making her perform oral sex and then raping her.

Another woman, who wanted to propose an idea for a show, alleged that she had to flee from his office in 2008 when he kissed her by force.

The third woman, whom Haggis met at a film festival, said she was abused in 2015 when he tried to forcefully kiss her.

According to the law firm of Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady, who are acting for the plaintiff and passed the allegations to AFP, the claims show that Haggis "is a serial predator who has preyed upon women for many years."

A lawyer for the film-maker, Christine Lepera, did not immediately comment when reached by AFP but in a statement to the Deadline.com website said he "denies these anonymous claims in whole."

She said that Haggis "views the fact that these reports appear to be spearheaded from the law-firm representing Ms Breest, as a further tactic to try to harm him and continue their effort to obtain money."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Legendary musician AR Rahman turns 51

Legendary musician AR Rahman turns 51

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pixar’s ‘Coco’ strikes a chord in Mexico guitar town

Pixar’s ‘Coco’ strikes a chord in Mexico guitar town

 Updated 13 hours ago
Noted Urdu poet Rasa Chughtai passes away at 90

Noted Urdu poet Rasa Chughtai passes away at 90

 Updated 22 hours ago
Internet goes crazy over Anushka’s street dance in South Africa

Internet goes crazy over Anushka’s street dance in South Africa

Updated yesterday
Fans express their love on Bollywood diva Deepika’s birthday

Fans express their love on Bollywood diva Deepika’s birthday

 Updated 2 days ago
Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

 Updated 2 days ago
New York's Met sets mandatory fee, a first in 50 years

New York's Met sets mandatory fee, a first in 50 years

 Updated 2 days ago
Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

 Updated 2 days ago
'Chupan Chupai': Ahsan Khan's best performance yet!

'Chupan Chupai': Ahsan Khan's best performance yet!

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM