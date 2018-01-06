Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 06 2018
Web Desk

Legendary musician AR Rahman turns 51

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

The man who is known to have redefined contemporary Indian music, AR Rahman, turned 51 on Friday.

On the occasion, celebrities wished the Oscar-winning composer love and good health.

Music composer Salim has wished Rahman good luck for the year.

Playback singer Harshdeep Kaur has wished Rahman a happy birthday and expressed her liking for his work.

Actor and singer Shruti Hassan has also sent wishes on Twitter.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has also posted prayers for the legendary music composer.  

Rahman started his career as a keyboardist. However, ever since he composed music for Tamil film Roja in early 1900s, there was no looking back. 

