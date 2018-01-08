Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 08 2018
Did Brad Pitt watch teaser of Shah Rukh-starrer Zero before everyone else?

Monday Jan 08, 2018

The War Machine star had visit Mumbai last year in the month of May for the promotion of his movie.

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, showed the teaser of his upcoming movie to Hollywood star Brad Pitt first, according to Indian media.

The War Machine star had visited Mumbai last year in the month of May for the promotion of his movie. During the visit, Brad met many Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the two actors discussed movies and Shah Rukh even showed him the teaser of his movie, Zero.

The two actors had come together for an event. However, before interacting with the public SRK even took out his cellphone and showed the clip to Brad. It was also reported that Brad appreciated the teaser and admired Shah Rukh's dancing skills.

Zero - Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of new movie

The film directed by Aanand L Rai also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

SRK had announced the title of his upcoming film Zero recently by sharing a teaser video of it. 

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. This is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai.

Shah Rukh Khan who is known as the King of Bollywood is looking to bounce back from a year where he failed to deliver a blockbuster hit. 2018 releases for Khan Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal were only moderately successful.

