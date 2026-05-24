Tricia Helfer shocks fans with OnlyFans decision at 52 years old

Tricia Helfer has surprised fans after joining OnlyFans at the age of 52, saying the move is all about freedom, confidence and finally having full control over her own image.

The Lucifer and Battlestar Galactica star shared in an interview that she has reached a stage in life where she no longer wants to follow strict Hollywood expectations.

Tricia explained that she is now in a phase where she simply wants to do things on her own terms.

The star said that she feels tired of being told how women in the industry should look or behave, especially as they get older.

The No Ordinary Family star described her decision as a personal choice that gives her more control over what she shares with fans.

Her OnlyFans account quietly appeared in April and will include what she called a more expressive and confident side of her personality, along with lighter personal moments.

She also made it clear that she sets her own limits and is not being pushed by anyone.

The Killer Woman actrees further admitted that some people close to her were unsure about the idea because of the platform’s reputation, but she said the response from fans has been more positive than expected.

Many supporters have praised her for embracing independence later in life.

Tricia, who first started her career in modelling before moving into acting, became widely known for her role as Number Six in Battlestar Galactica and later appeared in Lucifer as God’s wife.