Idris Elba speaks out on 'James Bond' rumours as new names emerge

Idris Elba opened up about years of rumours linking him to James Bond and said he was never actually in the race for the role.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of the Universe, the 53-year-old star explained that people kept talking about him as the next 007, but in reality there was never any real casting process involving him.

Elba shared that he was not part of any serious shortlist for the iconic spy role.

The rumours have followed him for more than ten years, especially after reports in 2014 suggested his name earlier came up in early studio discussions.

That led fans to believe that he was close to becoming Bond.

The Hijack actor also spoke about how the conversation sometimes turned uncomfortable, saying the idea of a Black James Bond brought negative reactions online that he found difficult at times.

He added that the Bond franchise now seems to be looking for a younger actor as planning moves forward for the next chapter.

Reports, however, suggest that casting is already happening with a new creative team in place.

Names like Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi and Aaron Taylor Johnson are now being mentioned as possible choices for the role.

While the speculation continues online, Idris is currently focused on promoting his new film Masters of the Universe where he plays a key supporting character.