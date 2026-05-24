Who is Elon Musk’s ex Ashley St Clair? Inside her reported eviction battle

Ashley St Clair is back in the news after reports said that she may be facing eviction while also dealing with an ongoing child support dispute involving billionaire Elon Musk.

St Clair, a conservative influencer, who first became known when she confirmed that Musk is the father of her child born in 2024.

Since then, her personal life has often been discussed all over the social media and news platforms.

Ashley opened up in past interviews and online posts about the challenges of being a single mother, explaining that raising a child on her own brings financial pressure and emotional stress, especially when trying to manage everyday responsibilities.

After confirming Musk’s paternity, the influencer also shared that there were disagreements about financial support, which added to the tension between them.

These claims, however, have mostly come from her side and the Tesla owner has not shared detailed public comments responding to every point.

Recent reports now also suggest that she could be facing eviction, which has brought even more attention to her situation.

Moreover, full official details or court confirmed documents about the eviction have not been publicly shared at this time.

The situation remains part of an ongoing private dispute that occasionally became public through statements and social media posts.

As of now, Ashley St Clair Elon Musk have not released any detailed clarification about the latest claims.