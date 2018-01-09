Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor and Sonam starring in a film titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Fans’ dream of watching the father-daughter duo together on screen could finally be coming true

Fans’ dream of watching the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam together on screen could finally be coming true.

As per the latest reports in Indian media, the duo will be starring in a film titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ – a nostalgic reference to the classic hit from Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala’s ‘1942: A Love Story’.

The film will be directed by Shelly Chopra and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and will star Juhi Chawla. “All that is known currently is that Anil and Sonam will play father-daughter and Juhi Chawla will play her mother. Rajkummar Rao will play Sonam’s love interest,” said a source.

Scene from the classic '1942: A Love Story'

But there are no more details on what the film will be about, because the actors have signed a non-disclosure agreement.

“I can’t speak anything about that film. I’ve signed an NDA with the makers,” said Sonam.

Anil elaborated, “First of all, it’s too early to talk about the film. Plus, I have signed an NDA with Vidhu Vinod Chopra so I cannot say a single word without proper permissions as I will be breaching the contract. These days, everyone is becoming protective about their content. Stakes are so high and with so much media and social media around us, everything gets out even when we want to keep it a surprise. So everyone is careful because they don’t want to affect their film. And it’s also good in a way.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

 Updated 11 hours ago
Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Updated 12 hours ago
Hunza: Be still my restless heart

Hunza: Be still my restless heart

 Updated 8 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow to give marriage a second shot

Gwyneth Paltrow to give marriage a second shot

 Updated 16 hours ago
Deepika makes rare appearance with sister for BFFs with Vogue

Deepika makes rare appearance with sister for BFFs with Vogue

 Updated 15 hours ago
P!nk to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII

P!nk to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII

 Updated 18 hours ago
Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM