Anil Kapoor and Sonam starring in a film titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’?

Fans’ dream of watching the father-daughter duo together on screen could finally be coming true

Fans’ dream of watching the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam together on screen could finally be coming true.

As per the latest reports in Indian media, the duo will be starring in a film titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ – a nostalgic reference to the classic hit from Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala’s ‘1942: A Love Story’.

The film will be directed by Shelly Chopra and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and will star Juhi Chawla. “All that is known currently is that Anil and Sonam will play father-daughter and Juhi Chawla will play her mother. Rajkummar Rao will play Sonam’s love interest,” said a source.

Scene from the classic '1942: A Love Story'

But there are no more details on what the film will be about, because the actors have signed a non-disclosure agreement.

“I can’t speak anything about that film. I’ve signed an NDA with the makers,” said Sonam.

Anil elaborated, “First of all, it’s too early to talk about the film. Plus, I have signed an NDA with Vidhu Vinod Chopra so I cannot say a single word without proper permissions as I will be breaching the contract. These days, everyone is becoming protective about their content. Stakes are so high and with so much media and social media around us, everything gets out even when we want to keep it a surprise. So everyone is careful because they don’t want to affect their film. And it’s also good in a way.”