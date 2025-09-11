Julia Fox opens up about her approach to parenting

Photo: Julia Fox recalls sweet incident with son Valentino

Julia Fox recently shared her approach to parenting.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the 35-year-old star has taken a very intentional approach to parenting her 4-year-old son.

“I think you just need to raise your boys the same way you raise your girls,” she began.

Elaborating more on her parenting philosophy, Fox revealed, “I feel like we put so much pressure on our girls, and we fill their heads with so much more cautionary tales."

"You need to be teaching them too, that they can grow up and their fists can be weapons.”

In addition to this, Fox recalled one recent moment that sparked a teaching conversation between mother and son.

“With Valentino, I don’t let any little thing go unchecked,” she told the outlet.

For those unversed, Fox shares Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev,

“I remember we were watching a movie, and then this guy comes out wearing a wedding dress. And he was like, ‘Mommy, why is he wearing a dress?’”

“I was like, ‘You know, Uncle Ben wears dresses, so if I wore a suit, would that be weird?’” Fox recounted stating her son.

“I saw the wheels turning, and it’s like, ‘Why is it only weird when boys wear girls clothes, but not weird when girls wear boys’ clothes?’ she remarked before starting a new chat.