'Star Wars' star gets honest about stardom

Mark Hamill explains his view on fame

Mark Hamill, who became a breakout star from the Star Wars franchise, says in his mind he never aspired to be a movie star.



As he is promoting his new film, The Long Walk, the star, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explains his point by giving an example of Tom Cruise.

"I don’t have to be a leading man. I’m happy just to be a working stiff, and that’s what I was for the longest time," he notes.

“All I wanted to do when I started out was make a living doing what I love to do. I didn’t want to be Tom Cruise. And, by those standards, I succeeded far beyond my expectations."

Meanwhile, Mark's The Long Walk logline read, "A dystopian military leader who runs a competition that forces 100 teenage boys to walk 3 miles per hour without stopping until only one participant remains."

In addition, the film stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Ben Wang, Charlie Plummer, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, and Judy Greer.

The Long Walk will be out in cinemas on Sept. 12.