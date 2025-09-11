 
Geo News

Lainey Wilson spills key relationship advice

Lainey Wilson got engaged to Devlin 'Duck' Hodges in February 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Lainey Wilson gives out important relationship advice
Lainey Wilson gives out important relationship advice 

Lainey Wilson just opened up about how she and her "frugal" fiancé don't interfere in each other's finances.

The Heart Like a Truck singer admitted Devlin “Duck” Hodges likes to "splurge" on elite hunting equipment and she doesn’t try to persuade him from not doing so because she knows he can't dictate her spending habits either.

She told Taste of Country Nights: "I'll tell ya this about Duck, he's pretty frugal, except when it comes to good hunting stuff, like getting ready for duck season and having all the appropriate gear and whatever, that's his thing he likes to splurge on.”

Lainey continued, "I'm not gonna tell him what to do, because he's not gonna tell me what kind of guitar I can buy, ya know?"

However, the Watermelon Moonshine hitmaker revealed that Devlin did talk her out of the idea to buy a jet ski on a whim once, but, his concern was not money.

She said: "Me and Duck were actually at a place called Moby Dickys, which is our favorite restaurant ever, it's on the water and it's actually where we had our first date.”

"I saw somebody drive up on a jet ski, and I was like, 'We gon' get a jet ski, today, we gettin' a jet ski,'” Lainey said, adding, "By the time I finished the beer, he had already talked me out of it.”

"I was ready to do something crazy, I was ready to get a turquoise jet ski,” she confessed.

Revealing the conclusion of the situation, Lainey Wilson mentioned, "He was like 'You're not gonna be here to ride it.' Anyway, long story short, I thought about it but it didn't happen."

Kylie Kelce breaks silence with stunning remarks on Taylor Swift joining in
Kylie Kelce breaks silence with stunning remarks on Taylor Swift joining in
Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden welcome first child: Report
Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden welcome first child: Report
Ricky Gervais returns to Netflix with new show
Ricky Gervais returns to Netflix with new show
Kylie Kelce reveals why she avoids talking about Travis, Taylor Swift's engagement
Kylie Kelce reveals why she avoids talking about Travis, Taylor Swift's engagement
Deftones star Chino Moreno gushes over ‘thumbs up' from Madonna
Deftones star Chino Moreno gushes over ‘thumbs up' from Madonna
Ice Spice weighs in on bond with Taylor Swift
Ice Spice weighs in on bond with Taylor Swift
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas hit with major challenge amid romance: Source
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas hit with major challenge amid romance: Source
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White call it quits after five years of romance
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White call it quits after five years of romance