Lainey Wilson spills key relationship advice

Lainey Wilson gives out important relationship advice

Lainey Wilson just opened up about how she and her "frugal" fiancé don't interfere in each other's finances.

The Heart Like a Truck singer admitted Devlin “Duck” Hodges likes to "splurge" on elite hunting equipment and she doesn’t try to persuade him from not doing so because she knows he can't dictate her spending habits either.

She told Taste of Country Nights: "I'll tell ya this about Duck, he's pretty frugal, except when it comes to good hunting stuff, like getting ready for duck season and having all the appropriate gear and whatever, that's his thing he likes to splurge on.”

Lainey continued, "I'm not gonna tell him what to do, because he's not gonna tell me what kind of guitar I can buy, ya know?"

However, the Watermelon Moonshine hitmaker revealed that Devlin did talk her out of the idea to buy a jet ski on a whim once, but, his concern was not money.

She said: "Me and Duck were actually at a place called Moby Dickys, which is our favorite restaurant ever, it's on the water and it's actually where we had our first date.”

"I saw somebody drive up on a jet ski, and I was like, 'We gon' get a jet ski, today, we gettin' a jet ski,'” Lainey said, adding, "By the time I finished the beer, he had already talked me out of it.”

"I was ready to do something crazy, I was ready to get a turquoise jet ski,” she confessed.

Revealing the conclusion of the situation, Lainey Wilson mentioned, "He was like 'You're not gonna be here to ride it.' Anyway, long story short, I thought about it but it didn't happen."