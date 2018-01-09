Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Padmavati was earlier slated for release on December 1, but the studio had to defer it amid the controversy the film stirred up

After months of uncertainty, controversial Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’, now renamed ‘Padmavat’, is set to release on January 25.

“It will release as Padmavat on January 25. The film has got U/A certificate,” sources in Viacom18 Motion Pictures told Indian media.

‘Padmavat’ was earlier slated for release on December 1, but the studio had to defer it amid the controversy the film stirred up in sections of the country.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, angered many after the Shree Rajput Karni Sena alleged it distorted historical facts related to the Rajput community.

The group has been persistent in its demand for a ban on the movie ever since.

"It's a complex situation for 'Padmavat',” film and trade business expert Girish Johar told Indo-Asian News Service. “They have too short a time before the release, plus there are hurdles for it as certain states have announced a blanket ban, and the Karni Sena continues to oppose the movie.”

"However, from the box office point of view, it's a great thing that two big films -- 'Padmavat' and 'Pad Man' -- will release on the extended weekend.”