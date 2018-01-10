Boxer Amir Khan says has left behind family troubles

LONDON: British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan said that he has put behind his matrimonial troubles and is totally focused on winning the next big fight in April when he returns to the ring after the absence of nearly two years.

The 31-year-old former world champion told Geo News that he will return to the ring at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, on April 21, with an opponent to be announced in a week. Amir Khan announced his return to boxing at a press conference in Dorchester Hotel here, when he was joined by his father Shah Khan and promoter Eddie Hearn.

“I have put behind all the family problems, personal problems and relationship problems,” he said when asked about his issues with wife Faryal Makhdoom, which made headlines for at least three months. The couple is now back together and expecting their second child.

Amir Khan told that he has entered a new chapter in his life and he is focused on that. He said that next few years are going to be the final years of his boxing career as he is now 31 and has few fights left.

“I am 31 and will make sure I make no more mistakes - staying happy and making sure no mistakes are made and doing the right thing. Boxing is everything for me and I will make sure that I achieve the highest goals,” Khan said.

Amir Khan’s father Shah Khan said that his son was focused on training and getting ready for the next big fight and has full support of all his family.

He said that problems, big and small, happen in all families and there’s nothing unusual about it. He said Amir Khan’s profile is quite high that media takes huge interest in his life and he understood that.

Amir Khan said he was fully confident he will win. “I m looking forward to getting back into the boxing ring and Allah is with me, I have no fears, I train and work hard and as long as I do that Allah is with me. It’s peak of my career.”

He added: "I'm determined to win another world championship and I'm confident I've got the right team behind me to help me do so.”

"It was a huge opportunity to fight in the UK for the first time in five years, and to do so with the support of the British fans and Sky Sports...I've been out of the ring for too long and I'm desperate to make up for lost time, starting in April,” he said.

Amir Khan recently spent time away from the sport, including appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.