Armie Hammer reveals why he was kept away from Johnny Depp

Armie Hammer was kept away from Johnny Depp during a press tour due to an alarming reason

August 07, 2025

Armie Hammer just opened up about the fact that he was kept separated from Johnny Depp during a press tour on purpose.

During the latest episode of his Armie HammerTime podcast, the actor claimed that at the height of his career, he smoked up to 20 joints a day and "loved marijuana roofie-ing people."

"I loved poisoning people," the actor confessed, adding, "I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point where they were like, 'I'm so stoned, I can't find my feet.'"

"I loved marijuana roofie-ing people. I think at that point of my life I was smoking upwards of 15 to 20 joints a day,” The Lone Ranger star further mentioned.

Armie then claimed that his cannabis habit caused problems while he was promoting his 2013 Disney film, The Lone Ranger, in which he starred alongside Johnny.

Ashton Ramsey, the co-host of his podcast said, "The most trouble that you ever got into was when you basically got Johnny super stoned before a press junket."

The Mirror Mirror talent then mentioned how he was not allowed to mingle with the Pirates of the Caribbean star due to his habit.

"They never let me hang out with Johnny on the press tour after that. They would always keep us apart," he said. "They never let us do press together. They were like, 'You two cannot hang out anymore!'"

"They were good days," Armie reminisced.

"The amount of money that got spent in this time in Hollywood was just exorbitant. It was unbelievable. It was offensive,” he concluded. 

