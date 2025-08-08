 
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband dies after she postpones Las Vegas shows

August 08, 2025

Kelly Clarkson's husband Brandon Blackstock has passed away at the age of 48.

His death was confirmed on Thursday by the family's rep, who revealed that the talent manager "bravely battled cancer for more than three years" before his demise.

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," their spokesperson told CNN.

Blackstock's passing comes only a day after Clarkson announced she was postponing the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency to be “fully present” for their children as the former music manager's condition worsened.

Clarkson had shows scheduled for August 2, 3, 7, 9, and 10 at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater for her Chemistry: An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson residency.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she shared on Wednesday via Instagram. No new dates were announced.

The couple shared a 10-year-old daughter, River, and an 8-year-old son, Remington. The couple had married in 2013 before splitting in 2020. Their divorce finalised two years later.

Blackstone also served as Clarkson’s manager and a producer on her award-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

