Charli XCX shares rare update about movie 'The Moment'

Charli XCX gets honest about her filming experience of 'The Moment'

Charli XCX, who achieved fame primarily as a singer and songwriter, has dished on a rare update about her movie, The Moment.

During an interview with Variety, the songstress candidly talked about the journey of filming the movie, which is inspired by her own experience and success of her album Brat.

“I am really enjoying my acting journey,” she shared her experience. “I feel very, very inspired at the moment in that field, I feel unbelievably creative, and I only ever want to do things that inspire me and make me feel energized.”

Sharing her plan for future projects, the British singer continued, “For me, it doesn’t really work like that. I’m very interested in wherever possible of trying to grow things myself from the ground up.”

However, the movie hasn’t officially announced the release date but it is confirmed that the movie is in production, with Charli starring and serving as producer.

“I’m sort of building things with my network of friends and directors that I admire and things like that. Whatever kind of creative project I’m working on,” the 33-year-old singer added.

“I always prefer when the initial spark is coming from like me and my fellow collaborators rather than sort of like outsourcing, you know what I mean? I try and go and find material myself, basically,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Charli XCX’s album Brat, was released in June 2024, has been critically accompanied and commercially successful.