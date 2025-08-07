Kris Jenner follows in Kylie Jenner's footsteps for defying age: Report

Photo: Kris Jenner spending thousands like Kylie Jenner to look young: Report

Kris Jenner has seemingly taken a page out of daughter Kylie Jenner’s beauty playbook.

According to RadarOnline.com, the 69-year-old matriarch is sparing no expense and undergoing a full-body transformation ahead of her 70th birthday this November.

The Kardashian momager has allegedly spent over $1 million on cosmetic procedures, spa treatments, and designer looks to stay in step with her glamorous daughters.

“Kris has been tweaking and retweaking for years, but this is a full tune-up,” an insider claimed.

Reportedly, her recent "$100,000 facelift" was just the beginning as Kris is also said to be planning "a $20,000 boob job, $40,000 liposuction, a $50,000 tummy tuck, and $20,000 eyelid surgery" all in pursuit of ageless glam.

Moreover, beyond the surgeries, Kris is splurging on luxury spa days, body wraps, saunas, and facials in Beverly Hills, where a single visit can run $2,000 or more.

Photo: Momager Kris Jenner with Kardashian-Jenner daughters

"She feels she must keep up with her equally competitive, glammed-up daughters, and doesn't care how much it costs," the source claimed and pointed out that "the benefits she's reaping are well worth the price."

“She’s turning heads like never before and loving every minute of it,” the source added, pointing to her recent youthful appearance at Jeff Bezos' lavish Venice wedding.

It is safe to say that Kris’ pricey makeover echoes Kylie Jenner’s approach to beauty.

The 27-year-old mogul has reportedly spent over half a million dollars on her face alone, with procedures on her lips, nose, cheeks, jawline, and abs, plus countless body enhancements and maintenance treatments.