Brooke Hogan clears the air about father Hulk Hogan's rift rumours: Report

Brooke Hogan previously explained the reason behind not attending father Hulk Hogan's funeral

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 07, 2025

Brooke Hogan sets the record straight about father Hulk Hogan's rift rumours: Report

Brooke Hogan has seemingly had enough of the bizarre speculations surrounding her relationship with late father, Hulk Hogan.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, the former reality TV star has been threatening legal action against representatives of her late father, Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24, 2025. 

Reportedly, she has accused them of spreading “disgusting” lies about their relationship.

Appearing on TMZ Live, Brooke did not hold back as she addressed growing speculation about a supposed rift between her and the wrestling legend before his death.

“Whatever representative from that camp that continues to spew these lies — if they want to keep going, grab your best hold, grab your best lawyers, because I’m ready to go,” she began. 

Brooke went on to declare, “I’m done with it. I know too much. I’ve been through too much. I’m not to be played with.”

She also claimed that she came forward to shut down the “war of words” once and for all, emphasizing that her father deserves peace in death.

“My dad has finally been put to rest. Leave him alone, leave me alone, and let the poor man go to heaven,” she pleaded and wanrned, “Stop coming after me. I’m not the one you want to come after.”

Despite preferring to live quietly, Brooke admitted she felt forced to speak out after days of battling “false claims” about her relationship with her dad.

“This is ridiculous,” she remarked and concluded by asserting, “It better stop.”

