Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly split gets major twist

MGK and Megan Fox rekindle romance?

Eight months ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly parted ways, but the couple, who recently became parents, have a history of an on-again, off-again relationship.



In light of this, the duo went on a trip to Costa Rica. A source knowledgeable about the Central American getaway told Us Weekly, “Things feel back to ‘normal’ between them, but they are not putting a label on their relationship."

The insider also said, “They’re still being intimate and technically trying to work things out to reconcile. This trip is a big stepping stone in that direction.”

However, the tipster revealed that the Transformers actress is skeptical about letting MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, return to her life.

“Megan is very strong-willed and doesn’t want to give in to MGK and allow him fully back in. She’s standing her ground but, of course, still loves him," the mole squaled.

This cautious approach drew from what the insider explained, “There has been a lot of damage done,” adding that “things change daily, and if he does one thing wrong, he knows she will write him off immediately.”

But despite his past alleged mistakes, insiders said the Home rapper has proven himself to be a family man. “Seeing him be with their baby girl has brought them closer together,” the bird chirped.

“They are spending a lot of time under one roof, and Megan does let him stay at her house to help her with the baby. It has been a team effort, and he has stepped up.”

The 'rekindling' comes after previous reports indicate a growing closeness between the pair, particularly after they became parents to a baby girl they named Saga Blade.

“The baby is already wrapped around [Kelly’s] finger,” the mole squealed at the time. “Megan has noticed his energy is different, the look in his eyes is different, his aura has changed."

"She feels the baby is exactly what he needed, and she is hoping it sticks," adding his “100 percent” presence as a dad "changed [Fox’s] mind a little bit about him and if there can be a future for them together.”

In 2020, MGK and Megan sparked romance while working on the Midnight in the Switchgrass set. Two years later, the couple announced their engagement, only to call it quits in late 2024.