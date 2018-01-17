Inside the luxurious houses of Bollywood celebrities

Bollywood stars definitely know how to make the most of their moolah. And real estate seems to catch their fancy.

From plush bungalows to sea-facing apartments, the tinsel town celebrities own houses that exude luxury with tastefully done interiors.

Located in posh locations in Mumbai, these celebrity homes will instantly make you fall in love with them.

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Photo: Inhabitant

Photo: The New York Times

Photo: The New York Times

Atop six stories of parking lots, Antilia's living quarters begin at a lobby with nine elevators, as well as several storage rooms and lounges. The house is estimated to have cost a whopping billion dollars. It features a retractable showcase for pieces of art, a mount of LCD monitors, embedded speakers, a 50-seat personal cinema, and a health centre.

Queen Kangana's 'palace'

Photo: Architectural Digest

Photo: Architectural Digest

Kangana gave her five-bedroom house in the suburbs of Mumbai a makeover with interior designer Richa Bahl, who is the wife of Queen director Vikas Bahl. The ‘Queen’ has been living in the house since last three years.

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Photo: Architectural Digest

Shahrukh Khan’s abode ‘Mannat’ is located in Bandstand, Mumbai and offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. This beautiful mansion is personally styled by his wife Gauri Khan herself and is every bit luxurious as anybody could imagine.



Irrfan Khan's majestic abode

Photo: Architectural Digest

Photo: Architectural Digest

Irrfan Khan is a creative genius and his new house in Mumbai says all about the actor’s experimental taste.



Akshay Kumar's artistic mansion

Photo: Vogue India

Photo: Vogue India

Photo: Vogue India

Photo: Vogue India

The mansion of Akshay Kumar has the best of the luxuries along with a stunning view of the Arabian Sea from the front garden. Contemporary art, family photographs and curios loaded with personal memories transform the clean lines of their duplex apartment in Mumbai into a private heaven.

Alia Bhatt's cosy abode

Photo: Architectural Digest

Alia Bhatt’s three bedroom home in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb is a simple, cosy and completely glamour-free. The young actor has kept the abode simple with muted lights and something that offers a New York loft kind of lifestyle. The space has been designed by Richa Bahl.



Hrithik Roshan's stunning seaside home

Photo: Vogue India

Photo: Vogue India

Photo: Vogue India

Photo: Vogue India

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing Juhu apartment in Mumbai is a breezy affair—and it’s not just about the salty air wafting in from the Arabian Sea. In the sprawling den adjoining the living room, where the lives of the three Roshan boys intersect, there’s a foosball table, a billiards table and a vending machine that dispenses chocolates.

