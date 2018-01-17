Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Inside the luxurious houses of Bollywood celebrities

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

Bollywood stars definitely know how to make the most of their moolah. And real estate seems to catch their fancy. 

From plush bungalows to sea-facing apartments, the tinsel town celebrities own houses that exude luxury with tastefully done interiors. 

Located in posh locations in Mumbai, these celebrity homes will instantly make you fall in love with them. 

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia 

Photo: Inhabitant
Photo: The New York Times
Photo: The New York Times

Atop six stories of parking lots, Antilia's living quarters begin at a lobby with nine elevators, as well as several storage rooms and lounges. The house is estimated to have cost a whopping billion dollars. It features a retractable showcase for pieces of art, a mount of LCD monitors, embedded speakers, a 50-seat personal cinema, and a health centre. 

Queen Kangana's 'palace'

Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest

Kangana gave her five-bedroom house in the suburbs of Mumbai a makeover with interior designer Richa Bahl, who is the wife of Queen director Vikas Bahl. The ‘Queen’ has been living in the house since last three years. 

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest

Shahrukh Khan’s abode ‘Mannat’ is located in Bandstand, Mumbai and offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. This beautiful mansion is personally styled by his wife Gauri Khan herself and is every bit luxurious as anybody could imagine. 

Irrfan Khan's majestic abode 

Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest

Irrfan Khan is a creative genius and his new house in Mumbai says all about the actor’s experimental taste. 

Akshay Kumar's artistic mansion

Photo: Vogue India
Photo: Vogue India
Photo: Vogue India
Photo: Vogue India

The mansion of Akshay Kumar has the best of the luxuries along with a stunning view of the Arabian Sea from the front garden. Contemporary art, family photographs and curios loaded with personal memories transform the clean lines of their duplex apartment in Mumbai into a private heaven.

Alia Bhatt's cosy abode

Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest
Photo: Architectural Digest

Alia Bhatt’s three bedroom home in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb is a simple, cosy and completely glamour-free. The young actor has kept the abode simple with muted lights and something that offers a New York loft kind of lifestyle. The space has been designed by Richa Bahl. 

Hrithik Roshan's stunning seaside home

Photo: Vogue India
Photo: Vogue India
Photo: Vogue India
Photo: Vogue India

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing Juhu apartment in Mumbai is a breezy affair—and it’s not just about the salty air wafting in from the Arabian Sea. In the sprawling den adjoining the living room, where the lives of the three Roshan boys intersect, there’s a foosball table, a billiards table and a vending machine that dispenses chocolates.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Maradona daughter's wedding fuels family drama

Maradona daughter's wedding fuels family drama

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Deepika-starrer Padmaavat banned in four Indian states

Deepika-starrer Padmaavat banned in four Indian states

 Updated an hour ago
Alec Baldwin defends filmmaker Woody Allen as Hollywood backs away

Alec Baldwin defends filmmaker Woody Allen as Hollywood backs away

 Updated 4 hours ago
Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child, this one by surrogate

Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child, this one by surrogate

 Updated 4 hours ago
After sexual assault allegations, Kevin Spacey accused of racism

After sexual assault allegations, Kevin Spacey accused of racism

 Updated 24 hours ago
Bidder for the Weinstein Company says bankruptcy may be best option

Bidder for the Weinstein Company says bankruptcy may be best option

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at 46

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at 46

 Updated 2 days ago
Box Office: 'Jumanji' dominates MLK weekend, 'The Post' leads newcomers

Box Office: 'Jumanji' dominates MLK weekend, 'The Post' leads newcomers

 Updated 2 days ago
'Feminist' Deneuve apologises to sex assault victims

'Feminist' Deneuve apologises to sex assault victims

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM