Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Hollywood producers issue anti-harassment guidelines

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

A view of the Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills in Hollywood, California, US, December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood producers on Friday outlined steps aimed at preventing sexual harassment on and off television and movie sets in a response to revelations of misconduct that have shaken the entertainment industry in recent months.

The voluntary guidelines from the Producers Guild of America (PGA) recommend that all productions provide in-person anti-sexual harassment training for all cast and crew before the start of each season.

They also urge producers to conduct meetings and casting sessions in a “professional, safe, and comfortable” environment, among other steps.

“As producers, we provide key leadership in creating and sustaining work environments built on mutual respect, so it is our obligation to change our culture and eradicate this abuse,” Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary — the co-presidents of the PGA — said in a statement.

The guidelines are initial recommendations from a task force the PGA created in October after allegations of misconduct against entertainment industry figures including producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Many of the accusations against Weinstein stemmed from actresses who said they were sent to meetings with him alone in hotel rooms. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The PGA expelled Weinstein from the group in October.

The new guidelines are especially important for independent productions that are not being done at a movie or TV studio with a human resources department, McCreary said in an interview.

Lucchesi said the steps, which were unanimously ratified by the PGA’s board of directors, are meant to serve as “best practices” for the PGA’s 8,200 members.

“It’s really about setting the right tone and having the proper behavior,” he said. “You don’t want people to be insensitive anymore.”

The recommendations also offer advice to victims of harassment, starting with going to authorities if they believe a crime was committed and taking notes shortly after an incident.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Robert Redford: #MeToo is ‘tipping point’ for Hollywood

Robert Redford: #MeToo is ‘tipping point’ for Hollywood

 Updated an hour ago
Actor Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct in 1980s

Actor Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct in 1980s

 Updated an hour ago
India´s top court acquits Bollywood director of raping American scholar

India´s top court acquits Bollywood director of raping American scholar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will Smith hooked after Kyrgios classic at Aussie Open

Will Smith hooked after Kyrgios classic at Aussie Open

 Updated 3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian names new baby girl Chicago

Kim Kardashian names new baby girl Chicago

 Updated 4 hours ago
Late Cranberries singer O'Riordan to be buried on Tuesday

Late Cranberries singer O'Riordan to be buried on Tuesday

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM