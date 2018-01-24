Fun facts about 2018 Oscars nominations

This combination of pictures created on January 23, 2018 shows (Top row, L-R) Actors nominated for the 90th Academy Awards, The Oscars, in a leading role: Timothee Chalamet, Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Daniel Day-Lewis; (Middle row, L-R) Actresses nominated for the 90th Academy Awards in a leading role: Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, Frances McDormand, and Saoirse Ronan; Bottom row (L-R) Directors nominated for the 90th Academy Awards: Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Guillermo del Toro. AFP/Chris Delmas, Mark Ralston, Valerie Macon, Joe Klamar, Jean-Baptiste Lacroix, Frederic J. Brown, Philippe Lopez, Tiziana Fabi, Angela Weiss, John Macdougall

LOS ANGELES: The nominations for the 90th Oscars were announced Tuesday, with The Shape of Water, Dunkirk, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leading the pack.



But the statistical quirks that the annual event throws up can be as intriguing as tracking which movies get the most nods.

Here are some fun facts and figures from this year’s list of nominees:

Female filmmakers recognized

The 7,000-plus voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences managed to remember this year that women make movies too.

Greta Gerwig — recognized for Lady Bird — is only the fifth female best director nominee, and the first since Kathryn Bigelow won for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

Rachel Morrison — the director of photography on Mudbound — is the first woman to receive a nomination for cinematography.

Long live Queen Meryl

Meryl Streep increases her lead as the most nominated performer in history with her 21st nod for Steven Spielberg’s The Post.

Her three wins were for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982), and The Iron Lady (2011).

All hail the maestro

John Williams adds to his record number of music scoring nominations with his 46th for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

His overall total of 51 nominations — including five for original song — is the most for any living person, and second only to Walt Disney at 59.

Kobe Bryant: Oscars MVP?

Basketballer Kobe Bryant, an 18-time NBA all-star, is an Oscar nominee thanks to his collaboration with artist Glen Keane and composer John Williams for the short Dear Basketball.

"What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination," Bryant, 39, tweeted following the announcement.

But not everyone will be delighted with the nod.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it will be a reminder that the Los Angeles Lakers legend was arrested over the suspected rape of a 19-year-old hotel worker in Colorado in 2003.

Bryant admitted to a sexual encounter but insisted it was consensual. The criminal case was dropped when the accuser refused to testify, but Bryant faced a civil suit.

As part of an out-of-court settlement, he publicly apologized to his accuser but admitted no guilt.

Snubs and surprises

Among this year’s big snubs were Golden Globes nominees Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name) and Hong Chau (Downsizing), as well as Wonder Woman, which didn’t get a single nomination.

Mudbound and The Big Sick were conspicuously absent from the best picture category, though they received other nominations.

Steven Spielberg (The Post) and Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards) were both left out of the best director category, despite helming two of the most acclaimed movies of the year.

On the other side of the coin, Denzel Washington picked up a surprise 8th nomination for acting, expanding his own record as the most-nominated black actor in Oscars history. He has won twice, for Glory and Training Day.

Washington also has a nomination for best picture for Fences, which he directed and co-produced.