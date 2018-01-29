Can't connect right now! retry
Padmaavat crosses INR 100 crore mark

Monday Jan 29, 2018

Padmaavat has crossed the INR 100 crore mark since its opening on Thursday (January 25).

According to estimates, the movie earned Indian Rs114 crore at the local box office with its highest earnings coming on Sunday.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. After much controversy, the film opened this past week. Extremist groups in India claimed the film portrays queen Padmavati falsely, which has been denied by producers.

Trouble first hit the movie in January last year when Rajput Karni Sena members attacked the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vandalised the set during filming in Rajasthan.

Members of the fringe group threatened to attack cinemas, including with swords, on Thursday while hundreds of women have said they are ready to perform a mass self-immolation if screenings go ahead.

Hardliners also offered bounties of up to INR 50 million ($769,000) to anyone who "beheaded" lead actress Deepika Padukone or Bhansali.

Several states — including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab — tried to ban the film but India’s Supreme Court has ruled that this would violate creative freedoms.

It was initially due to hit screens on December 1 but filmmakers pushed back the release date and earlier this month India’s censor board cleared it with five changes.

