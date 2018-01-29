Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 29 2018
GEO NEWS

Deepika will not invite Katrina to her wedding

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 29, 2018

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, in a recent episode of BFFs with Vogue, revealed that she would not be inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding, reported Pinkvilla.

The rumoured cold war between the two Bollywood divas has been evident many a time. 

The rift between the two apparently started after Ranbir Kapoor's breakup with Deepika. Post his breakup, Ranbir started dating Katrina. 

The two are rarely seen in the same frame and do not socialise together. 

Host Neha Dhupia, in a recent episode of BFFs with Vogue, asked Deepika if she will invite Katrina to her wedding. 

Deepika gave a curt reply, "No!"

Rivalries between contemporaries are not uncommon in the world of glitz and glamour, where competition runs an all-time high.




