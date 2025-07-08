Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops

Meghan Markle did not want to stay in the Royal Family for the long haul, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, wants to use her spot as a stepping stone for glorification.

Queen Elizabeth II's personal confidante, Lady Elizabeth Anson, reportedly told author and journalist Sally Bedell Smith about opinions around Meghan's entry.

"I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I've been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the Royal Family," the expert said.

"She saw [it] as a stepping stone getting married to Harry... to new fame and fortune.

"And I think that's what initially Prince William was concerned about. And that's why they fell out. And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is, is is really dynamite," she noted.



