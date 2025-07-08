 
Geo News

Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops

Meghan Markle's real intentions ahead of entering the Royal Family laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as dynamite bombshell drops
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops

Meghan Markle did not want to stay in the Royal Family for the long haul, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, wants to use her spot as a stepping stone for glorification.

Queen Elizabeth II's personal confidante, Lady Elizabeth Anson, reportedly told author and journalist Sally Bedell Smith about opinions around Meghan's entry.

"I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I've been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the Royal Family," the expert said.

"She saw [it] as a stepping stone getting married to Harry... to new fame and fortune.

"And I think that's what initially Prince William was concerned about. And that's why they fell out. And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is, is is really dynamite," she noted.


Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Charlize Theron drops disheartening update on 'The Old Guard 3'
Charlize Theron drops disheartening update on 'The Old Guard 3'