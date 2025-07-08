Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update

Justin Bieber is making the most of fatherhood and his marriage in his recent social media updates.

The singer, 31, dropped some photos of a jam session on Monday, where his nearly one-year-old son, Jack Blues, was also in attendance.

He left a string of heart emojis in the caption.

Prior to that, the Grammy winner also posted an intimate moment of him sharing a hug with his wife Hailey, 28.

The recent uploads come after he gave fans a peek inside his wellness journey on Sunday with close-up selfies of his flushed face and sweat-drenched forehead, simply captioned “Detoxxxxxxxxxxx.”

Earlier the same day, Bieber posted a monochrome video of him playing outside with the 10-month-old baby boy, who he shares with his wife, beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber.

Bieber’s detox update comes five months after his rep denied speculation about drug use, affirming that the singer had been in a positive space with his wife and child.

Despite the denial, Bieber has been spotted smoking joints on multiple occasions, including at Coachella and during a snowboarding trip with his friends.