Friday Feb 02 2018
REUTERS

Lawsuit claims Wiz Khalifa copied other rapper's song

REUTERS

Friday Feb 02, 2018

Musician Wiz Khalifa arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City, US, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
 

NEW YORK: The rapper Wiz Khalifa was accused in a lawsuit on Thursday of copying much of his 2016 song “Most of Us,” from another rapper’s song with the same title from six years earlier.

Khalifa’s version “unmistakably copies the essential elements” of the song by Cymple Man, according to a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court against Khalifa and his record labels, including Warner Music Group’s Atlantic Records.

A spokeswoman for Khalifa did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Atlantic Records had no immediate comment.

Cymple Man, whose given name is Dustin Bennett, said he had given Khalifa a demo of his song “Most of Us” in April 2012 at Salt Lake City International Airport, while both were travelling to performances, so Khalifa could decide whether they should collaborate.

Khalifa never followed up, but he incorporated some lyrics, the refrain and the chorus of the plaintiff’s song into his own song without permission or paying royalties, the complaint said.

“Moreover, Khalifa utilizes the term ‘most of us’ to introduce the audience to the same theme of sinful behaviour with the same expression” in a manner “distinctively original to Bennett’s work,” the complaint said.

The plaintiff, who lives in southeastern Georgia, said he had copyrighted his song in March 2010, and that the defendants have refused to enter any licensing or royalty agreement.

He is seeking unspecified damages, including profits from the alleged infringement.

Khalifa — whose given name is Cameron Thomaz — included “Most of Us” on the 2016 album Khalifa, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 list of popular US albums.

The song has also received more than 30 million views on Google’s YouTube.

Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

Model Kate Upton accuses Guess exec of sexual harassment

Leave gym, focus on men instead: Alia advises Katrina

Star-studded premiere of Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor held in Karachi

Nintendo to produce Super Mario animation film with Illumination

Angelina Jolie urges NATO to tackle sexual violence in war

Chadwick Boseman: why 'Black Panther' needed African accent

‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, dead at 35

Has Kangana ended her spat with Karan Johar for good?

