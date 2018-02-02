Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 02 2018
Malika Khan

Trailer of Pakistani animated adventure movie ‘Tick Tock’ released

KARACHI: The trailer of upcoming Pakistani animated adventure movie ‘Tick Tock’, with voice-overs by artistes Ahsan Khan, Aly Khan and others, has been released.

The trailer-launch ceremony took place at a private hotel here on Friday, wherein the main voice-over artistes of the movie were also present.

The animated adventure movie is written by Omair Alavi and directed by Omer Hassan, a well-known name in the entertainment industry.

The movie, produced by Sana Tauseef, features history buffs Hassan and Daanya, who embark upon a time-travel adventure along with their teacher KK. The anti-hero, Gobo, wants to change history for his own benefit.

The story evolves into a fun-filled adventure as the character meet the greatest heroes in Pakistani history and how our heroes overcome all the negative forces to keep the timeline intact.

Adventurous twists and turns packed with fun and action make the movie a spellbinding and unique experience for Pakistani audience.

Moreover, the story has a subliminal educational message.

