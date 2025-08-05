Original 'Naked Gun' creator reacts to reboot's big debut

David Zucker reacts to success of 'The Naked Gun' remake

David Zucker, who directed the original Naked Gun movie, shared his thoughts on the reboot’s big debut.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 77-year-old filmmaker espoused his support for the movie following its nearly $30 million opening weekend.

"I'm excited about it because it just shows that there's a strong market for comedy in movie theaters, and spoof in particular,” said David, revealing he hasn't seen the movie himself.

“People are liking it, which is great,” he added.

Later in the interview, David also sang praises to the current Naked Gun director, Akiva Schaffer.

"I texted him already, saying, 'I hear the reviews are great, and it's tracking well,’” he said.

The Scary Movie 3 director added that he has no plans to watch the new film.

"I'm not gonna see it, but I don't see any of the sequels that were of my material done by other people, and that's fine,” explained David.

For those unversed, the fourth installment of The Naked Gun franchise was released in cinemas on August 1, 2025.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson play the lead roles in the film.