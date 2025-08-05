 
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to finally face David, Victoria in upcoming 'wedding'

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz may come face-to-face with David Beckham and Victoria in upcoming event

August 05, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are now pressured to reconcile with David Beckham and Victoria.

Amid ongoing family rift, the young couple may now come face-to-face with Brooklyn’s family.

Closer Magazine reported that the family is set to attend Holly Ramsay’s upcoming wedding to swimmer Adam Peaty.

The source told the outlet, “Although any type of reconciliation between Brooklyn and his family isn’t looking likely, friends on both sides have been urging them to sort it out.”

They added, “Holly’s getting married this winter, and the whole Beckham family have been invited, as the kids grew up together. Brooklyn’s almost a brother to Holly, and she’s almost as close to Vic and David as she is her own parents.”

“She’s aware of the feud, but she desperately wants all of them to be there – it wouldn’t feel right without them,” the source noted.

Moreover, the insider noted that Victoria and David would “love” Brooklyn and Nicola to attend the wedding, but they also “want to avoid any awkwardness for the bride.”

“Nicola doesn’t see why they shouldn’t go if they’re invited, and says it would be up to the Beckhams to keep things civil,” the insider added. “She’s not afraid to speak her mind – she was recently pictured wearing an old pair of England football shorts [from the same era David played in when he first met Victoria], and the Beckhams felt it was a dig. If they’re all going to be in the same room at this wedding, then everyone is going to have to be on their best behaviour, for Holly’s sake.”

It is worth mentioning that David Beckham and Victoria’s family have been close to Ramsays for decades.

