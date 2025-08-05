Drake gets honest about his insecurity after Gracie Abrams inspired him

Drake, Gracie Abrams have something in common

Drake has freaked out fans with his unexpected comment about Gracie Abrams.

The rapper recently opened up about his insecurity after seeing a photo of Gracie.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Drake made a personal confession, sharing a photo of the Close to You hitmaker which showed her birthmark on her hand.

"I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one,” he admitted in the caption, adding, “Now it's art.”

In the second slide, he posted his own photo, revealing the similar birthmark.

However, fans freaked out over his comment as they took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share their reaction.

One user wrote, “Im not denying that its bad im js saying that to put gracie abrams in the same sentence as DRAKE is wild.”

Another added, “drake knowing who gracie abrams is was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Drake has posted about Gracie Abrams.

Previously, the One Dance hitmaker posted about the I Love You, I’m Sorry crooner as he shared the lyrics to her famous track I Knew It, I Know You.