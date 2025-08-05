 
Geo News

Drake gets honest about his insecurity after Gracie Abrams inspired him

Drake says he and Gracie Abrams has THIS in common

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

Drake, Gracie Abrams have something in common
Drake, Gracie Abrams have something in common

Drake has freaked out fans with his unexpected comment about Gracie Abrams.

The rapper recently opened up about his insecurity after seeing a photo of Gracie.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Drake made a personal confession, sharing a photo of the Close to You hitmaker which showed her birthmark on her hand.

Drake gets honest about his insecurity after Gracie Abrams inspired him

"I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one,” he admitted in the caption, adding, “Now it's art.”

In the second slide, he posted his own photo, revealing the similar birthmark.

However, fans freaked out over his comment as they took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share their reaction.

Drake gets honest about his insecurity after Gracie Abrams inspired him

One user wrote, “Im not denying that its bad im js saying that to put gracie abrams in the same sentence as DRAKE is wild.”

Another added, “drake knowing who gracie abrams is was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Drake has posted about Gracie Abrams.

Previously, the One Dance hitmaker posted about the I Love You, I’m Sorry crooner as he shared the lyrics to her famous track I Knew It, I Know You.

Liam Neeson shows support to Pamela Anderson as she takes final bow video
Liam Neeson shows support to Pamela Anderson as she takes final bow
Ed Sheeran, Rupert Grint reunite in nostalgic new music video
Ed Sheeran, Rupert Grint reunite in nostalgic new music video
Nick Cannon gives 'shocking' dating advice to daughters
Nick Cannon gives 'shocking' dating advice to daughters
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' screenwriter addresses viral sequel set photos
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' screenwriter addresses viral sequel set photos
Jack Osbourne breaks silence on distant relationship with sister Aimee
Jack Osbourne breaks silence on distant relationship with sister Aimee
Blake Lively fights back against alleged smear campaign led by Justin Baldoni's lawyer
Blake Lively fights back against alleged smear campaign led by Justin Baldoni's lawyer
Justin Timberlake reveals his plans amid Lyme disease diagnosis
Justin Timberlake reveals his plans amid Lyme disease diagnosis
Justin Timberlake shares what he's doing next after shocking health scare
Justin Timberlake shares what he's doing next after shocking health scare