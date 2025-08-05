Denise Richards in 'horrible spot' amid financial fallout from Aaron Phypers split

Denise Richards faces financial turmoil amid Aaron Phypers divorce

Denise Richards and her ex-husband Aaron Phypers are going through a brutal divorce battle.

According to RadarOnline, with the actress already footing the bill for luxuries and essentials, she fears that she is doomed to work for life.

An insider told the outlet, “Denise is well-off but not massively rich, and she's petrified she's now doomed to keep working for life to sort out the financial fallout that is on the way from her divorce.”

“It's a horrible spot for her to be in,” they noted.

Denise Richards and Aaron Pyphers filed for divorce on July 7, 2025 after almost 6 years of marriage. The former couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

However, their split has only intensified with domestic violence allegations, restraining order battles, and mutual accusations of abuse and privacy violations.

Moreover, Aaron recently accused Denise of causing chaos at his family home.

People Magazine reported, Aaron contacted the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department when Denise unexpectedly showed up at his property amid their ongoing divorce. He told emergency dispatchers that he "fears for his parents.”

While the actress’ attorney denied the accusations, claiming that she had gone only to retrieve her dogs after Aaron had euthanized one of her pets without her consent, Aaron released a statement, stating, “Denise’s attorney has consistently struck out in pursuit of the truth. There is a difference between telling the truth and trying to protect your client.”

“Having the title of attorney or being a celebrity does not put you above the law. It does not give you the right to humiliate others for the sake of your interests. Both of these actions have been readily apparent here in the last couple of weeks,” he added.