Denise Richards caused chaos at Aaron Phypers' family house amid divorce

Aaron Phypers 'fears for his parents' amid Denise Richards divorce

Aaron Phypers, estranged husband of Denise Richards, has made shocking claims.

According to People Magazine, Aaron told emergency dispatchers that he "fears for his parents" after a heated encounter with Denise at his family home on August 3, 2025.

As per the dispatch audio, Aaron contacted the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department when Denise unexpectedly showed up at his property amid their ongoing divorce.

While the actress' attorney Brett Berman stated that she had gone only to retrieve her dogs after Aaron had euthanized one of her pets without her consent, an insider close to the actor revealed that this is "100 percent, absolutely false" adding that Denise was screaming and banging on the door.

Notably, Aaron also shared a statement to the outlet, stating, "Absolutely false, not true on both accusations."

"Denise’s attorney has consistently struck out in pursuit of the truth. There is a difference between telling the truth and trying to protect your client," he added.

"Having the title of attorney or being a celebrity does not put you above the law. It does not give you the right to humiliate others for the sake of your interests. Both of these actions have been readily apparent here in the last couple of weeks," he further stated.

This comes after Denise Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Aaron Phypers in July, citing alleged domestic violence. However, Aaron has denied all abuse allegations.