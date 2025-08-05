 
Chris Hemsworth recalls unforgettable collaboration with Ed Sheeran

Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran performed together on August 24, 2024

Marium Haroon
August 05, 2025

Chris Hemsworth shares rare details about performance at Ed Sheeran gig
Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his experience of playing drums at an Ed Sheeran gig.

During his Q/A session for the series Limitless: Live Better Now, the Thor actor candidly talked about his journey of learning to play drum to perform at Sheeran concert for his series' first episode, Brain Power.

Limitless: Live Better Now is a documentary series starring Chris Hemsworth, focusing on his exploration of science-backed ways to improve mental health and longevity.

The episode culminated in a live show performance with Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 fans, he began, "(It was) very much a kind of out of body experience and there's something about being in unison and in time with, not just a band, but a mass group of people.”

"And I imagine it was sort of like a universal prayer or whatever, where people get together, and this sort of intention to point towards something positive in the same direction that there would be some interconnected experience,” the 41-year-old actor added.

For those unversed, the Hollywood actor surprised fans by joining Ed Sheeran on stage in Bucharest, Romania, on August 24, 2024, playing the drum for the song Thinking It Out Loud.

Before concluding, Hemsworth admitted, "And that's what it felt like. I felt like it was kind of beyond me at that point. I was just floating along for the ride.”

Limitless: Live Better Now is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2025.

