Karan Johar’s stylish makeover has the internet smitten

Karan Johar turned a lot of heads with his new futuristic yet suave avatar on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week, being held in India.

The 44-year-old filmmaker went all out while walking the ramp for designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

Karan Johar dazzled the runway dressed in a spectacular silver and black jacket but it was his out-of-the-box hairdo which became the talk of the town.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director’s daring decision paid off as his spiked grey hair stole the show. Karan completely overshadowed his co-showstopper Sonakshi Sinha.

Here are some of the pictures of the director:

Previously, the producer and director has sported a few silver strands in his otherwise jet black hair, but he didn't hesitate from making a fashion statement at the event.

One of Bollywood's biggest producer and director made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and has since been associated with blockbusters such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Student Of The Year.