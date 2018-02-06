Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
Tanveer Khatana

Peshawar Zalmi's 'Yellow Storm' to rock fans worldwide

MANCHESTER: Peshawar Zalmi have roped in British-Pakistani singer Maz Bonafide for a two-song deal for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018.

The songs — titled ”Zalmi Zalmi” and “Yellow Storm” — have already been recorded and will be released alongside their music videos ahead of PSL 3, which begins from February 22.

Earlier, vocal maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Hadiqa Kiyani have also lent their voices to Peshawar Zalmi's anthem as well as other songs.

With its uplifting beat, groovy music, and English lyrics, "Yellow Storm” is expected to put fans in just the right mood for the soon-to-start tournament, which promises to be yet another hit with the players and cricket-lovers alike.

Bonafide resonates well with the worldwide bhangra scene. Before his solo success, the singer entered music industry as part of the UK bhangra fusion duo "Bonafide".

Speaking to Geo.tv, he said, "I am very excited about this new project as I have always been a big cricket fan. Working with Pakistani and international cricketers, and [especially] Peshawar Zalmi, and singing an anthem for them is like a dream come true.

"I was very excited when Javed Afridi [the owner of Peshawar Zalmi] contacted me and explained the idea. I was up for it straight away.

"I have really enjoyed working on the songs. I wanted to create an anthem for the fans that they can sing along and enjoy at the same time. I’m also looking forward to attending the PSL and performing live for fans”.

”We wanted to work with Maz as he is a very talented artist, with a unique sound," Javed Afridi said in a press release.

"We were confident he would give us the anthems we are looking for. Due to our growing global fan base, we specifically asked Maz to make one song in English lyrics too. We are loving both the songs.

"Maz captured the feel of the songs we were looking for perfectly. We're looking forward to blasting the songs at our matches."

PSL 3 will kickstart on February 22, in Dubai, with the final to be held on March 25 in Karachi.

The matches will be played at four venues — Dubai, Sharjah, Lahore, and Karachi — as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans in the season opener.

