Punjab law minister says DNA report from Lahore led to Asma murder suspect's arrest

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the only way the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were able to arrest the suspect involved in the brutal murder of four-year-old Asma was through the DNA results provided by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.



KP Police claimed the arrests of two suspects for their alleged connection in the Asma murder case on Wednesday.

The prime suspect, 15-year-old Muhammad Nabi, worked in a local restaurant and was also a relative of the deceased. The case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed, the police claimed.

Sanaullah said that the suspect lived in the same locality where police are stationed for the last three weeks but they failed to trace him on their own, adding that it was only through the DNA report from Lahore that the law enforcement authorities were able to trace him.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, the law minister said at least today Imran should publically appreciate the role of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

He added that the KP Police attempted to misdirect the case earlier by claiming that the minor had died of natural causes.