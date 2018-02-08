Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh react to Anushka’s horror ‘Pari’ teaser

Anushka Sharma in her horror film 'Pari'

After an agonising wait, the makers of Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Pari’ have released a spooky teaser of the film, and it’s enough to chill your bones.

The horror teaser also scared fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh out of his wits, as seen from his comments on Anushka’s Instagram post.

Here's what Ranveer Singh commented:



Indian skipper Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was all praise for his wife's latest stint.

Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production with her company Clean Slate Films. She stars in the film along with actors Rajat Kapoor and Parambrata Chatterjee.



The film will release on March 2 on the occasion of Holi.