Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh react to Anushka’s horror ‘Pari’ teaser

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Anushka Sharma in her horror film 'Pari'

After an agonising wait, the makers of Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Pari’ have released a spooky teaser of the film, and it’s enough to chill your bones.

The horror teaser also scared fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh out of his wits, as seen from his comments on Anushka’s Instagram post.

Here's what Ranveer Singh commented:

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was all praise for his wife's latest stint. 

Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third production with her company Clean Slate Films. She stars in the film along with actors Rajat Kapoor and Parambrata Chatterjee.

The film will release on March 2 on the occasion of Holi. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Black Panther' gets superhero reception from critics

'Black Panther' gets superhero reception from critics

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Robin Williams' death linked to rise in copycat suicides

Robin Williams' death linked to rise in copycat suicides

 Updated 6 hours ago
'Game of Thrones' creators to make new 'Star Wars' films

'Game of Thrones' creators to make new 'Star Wars' films

 Updated 18 hours ago
Frieha Altaf apologises after video causes stir on social media

Frieha Altaf apologises after video causes stir on social media

 Updated 21 hours ago
Berlin filmfest to spotlight #MeToo moment

Berlin filmfest to spotlight #MeToo moment

 Updated yesterday
Tarantino says Thurman movie car crash among 'biggest regrets'

Tarantino says Thurman movie car crash among 'biggest regrets'

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Show must go on: NY Fashion Week weathers #MeToo storm

Show must go on: NY Fashion Week weathers #MeToo storm

 Updated yesterday
Zayn Malik records his first Bollywood song

Zayn Malik records his first Bollywood song

 Updated 2 days ago
Here’s what’s new at the 9th Karachi Literature Festival

Here’s what’s new at the 9th Karachi Literature Festival

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM