Friday Feb 09 2018
Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai hospital

Friday Feb 09, 2018

Amitabh had landed in the hospital in 2012 after severe abdominal pain post his abdominal surgery

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Friday evening, reported Indian media.

According to the Times of India, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital have refused to comment on why he was admitted and said they were evaluating his health.

Amitabh, who has a history of abdominal ailments, was earlier admitted to a hospital in 2012 after complaining of severe abdominal pain after an earlier surgery.

The actor had a few years ago also revealed that he contracted the Hepatitis B virus while undergoing treatment after an accident on the sets of Coolie, and that 25% of his liver had been destroyed.

It's alive! Tom Hardy waxwork with beating heart unveiled in London

#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men

'Trump' and 'Kim' thrown out of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

After Bakhtawar’s legal notice, launch of book on Benazir cancelled

Real life heroes star in Clint Eastwood French attack movie

Deepika and Ranveer all set for a dream wedding this year?

