Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Friday evening, reported Indian media.

According to the Times of India, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital have refused to comment on why he was admitted and said they were evaluating his health.

Amitabh, who has a history of abdominal ailments, was earlier admitted to a hospital in 2012 after complaining of severe abdominal pain after an earlier surgery.



The actor had a few years ago also revealed that he contracted the Hepatitis B virus while undergoing treatment after an accident on the sets of Coolie, and that 25% of his liver had been destroyed.